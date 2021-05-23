What could be better than a chance to perform on stage with a bunch of other kids, that are about your own age, in front of a live audience three times? Grand Rapids Players has just the thing! Join us for our 15th annual Summer Theatre Kids Camp, June 14 - July 10 in their home at the Reif Performing Arts Center.
Registrations are open for all kids 2nd grade and up. The camp offers two options. The morning session features Oliver, Jr. a one-hour youth adaptation of the Broadway musical Oliver. The afternoon session presents 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse.
For those who enjoy singing and simple choreography, you’ll travel back in Oliver to 19th century England, where poor hungry, hardworking Oliver Twist and other orphaned children live in the workhouse. When he decides to run away, Oliver joins a group of street urchin pickpockets led by the infamous Fagan. Some of the better-known songs include “Food, Glorious Food”, “Consider Yourself One of the Family”, and “It’s a Fine Life.”
According to program coordinator Sharon Marty, “Kids in this cast are in for a surprise as they’ll get to meet cast members who played a role in the Broadway version of Oliver performed by Grand Rapids Players in 1989.”
The afternoon session features 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse where all kids will have two roles: one as a zombie and one as a “regular” character. In addition to this, everyone in this session will get to design their own zombie costume with guest artist Ali Hansen.
Marty added, “We literally hit the floor running as the 3-week intensive goes from script to stage in about 40 hours. Everyone gets a significant role on stage as well as additional roles backstage, learning set construction, costume design, stage makeup, as well as stage directions, character development, voice projection, and stage presence, all the while gaining confidence, cooperating and building friendships. For those kids who just want to learn about working behind-the-scenes, that option is available, as well. This is an all-inclusive program and everything needed is included in the registration fee.”
Working within COVID regulations, group sizes will be limited to 13 for each of the three directors: Sharon Marty, Jean Goad and Amy Stovall. Grand Rapids High School graduate and Ely music director Sarah Mason returns to the camp as the music director in Oliver, Jr. Groups will practice separately, for most of each day with some socially-distanced theatre games and community-building opportunities on the main stage. The committee is brainstorming creative ways to design the set that will comply with state-mandates. It is likely that audience sizes will be limited, therefore a 3rd performance has been added.
Registration is $120 per session and includes a commemorative t-shirt. Oliver, Jr., the morning session, will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Zombie Apocalypse, the afternoon session, runs from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Scholarship information is available on request and underwritten by Lake States Tree Service and Lake States Construction. More information, including registration forms can be found at www.grplayers.com.
