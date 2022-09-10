Grand Rapids Players partner with local business for citywide board game

The Grand Rapids Players are partnering with local businesses with a Grand Rapids citywide board game to coincide with their production of the play CLUE, opening Friday, Sept. 23.
To play, participants need to get a Game Sheet, available through a Suspect Stand-up placed around town, or download and print the sheet. Then, they visit the five ‘rooms’ around town to mark the suspect and weapon in each room location.. By process of elimination, players guess the guilty suspect and weapon to be found in the final sixth room location - the Reif Center (WHO and WHAT revealed opening night of CLUE on Sept. 23) - however, results of the game are not related to the outcome of the play's plot.
Players submit their answers online or bring their game sheets to the show. Correct answers are entered to win a prize each night. Prizes include $50 gift cards to TimberLake Lodge, Klockow Brewing Co., Unwined Up North, NoPo, Rapids Brewing Co., and HR Bistro.
There will be a new drawing before each performance. One entry per person per drawing. Performance attendance encouraged but not required-- i.e. no purchase necessary.
'The Rooms' Locations:
THE DINING ROOM (TimberLake Lodge)
THE LOUNGE (Klockow Brewing Co)
THE STUDY (Itasca County Historical Society)
THE LIBRARY (Grand Rapids Area Library)
THE CONSERVATORY (Shaw Florists)
THE BALLROOM (Reif Center) revealed Sept 23.
The Players will present CLUE Sept. 23 - Oct. 2 with performances at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday matinees in the Ives Studio Theater at the Reif.
