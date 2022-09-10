Grand Rapids Players partner with local business for citywide board game

Submitted photo collage

The Grand Rapids Players are partnering with local businesses with a Grand Rapids citywide board game to coincide with their production of the play CLUE, opening Friday, Sept. 23. 

To play, participants need to get a Game Sheet, available through a Suspect Stand-up placed around town, or download and print the sheet. Then, they visit the five ‘rooms’ around town to mark the suspect and weapon in each room location.. By process of elimination, players guess the guilty suspect and weapon to be found in the final sixth room location - the Reif Center (WHO and WHAT revealed opening night of CLUE on Sept. 23) - however, results of the game are not related to the outcome of the play's plot.

