It’s a universal experience. You’re sitting on the couch, watching your favorite television sitcom, or drama and you think, “I bet I could do that.” Well, the Grand Rapids Players think you should have the opportunity to find out. That’s the idea behind their new program, “The Actors’ Entrance – A Scene and Monologue Workshop.”
“The Actor’s Entrance” workshops will be held every Tuesday evening, beginning Sept. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Theater Education Room just off the lobby of the Reif Center in Grand Rapids.
These workshops are designed as a safe place for actors at all levels of experience to come and polish their skills and work at their craft.
Grand Rapids Players Executive Director Steve Jaeger explained that these workshops are patterned after the classes that he attended for a number of years while working as an actor in Las Vegas, Nev.
“These workshops were some of the most rewarding experiences I had as an actor while out west. It was so much fun to come in each week and work with such incredibly talented actors from all over the world, and learn from them and be challenged by them.”
Jaeger explained that, “it was always stressed that no matter what your skill or experience level, your social standing, gender, physicality or any other metric, everyone would be treated with respect and your choice of material would not be judged or censored. The Players want to continue that tradition, and make sure that everyone who participates always feels that this will be a place for free artistic expression.”
Parts of the workshop will be devoted to discussion of the various schools of acting, as well as techniques that are commonly used among actors, both on stage and in film to achieve their goals. Since all actors will be choosing their own material to perform, participation in the workshops will be limited to those aged 17 and older, and since all Covid 19 restrictions will apply, masks will be required and the number of persons allowed at each session will be limited.
“Of course there’s an ulterior motive here,” Jaeger went on to say. “We hope that if people enjoy the workshops and get hooked on performing, that they’ll take the next step and audition the next time the Players mount a production whether that comes on stage, or for a digital video production or a radio play.”
So, if you want to find out if “you can do that,” go to grplayers.com and sign up now. Space is limited.
