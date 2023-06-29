Grand Rapids Players invites you to their 18th annual Summer Theatre Kids Camp performances of The Addams Family, Jr and When Bad Things Happen to Good Actors June 30 and July 1. These 2 performances are the result of a script-to-stage 3-week theatre intensive attended by 45 performers ranging in age from 2nd grade through 12th with 16 of them attending the afternoon session, as well.
When Bad Things Happen to Good Actors, presents a comic disaster as 16 performers try to salvage what’s left of all their hard work, trying to present a condensed version of The Wizard of Oz, WITHOUT MUSIC! Dewey (Brody Wilson) has forgotten his introduction, stage manager Lucy (Violet Wilson) isn’t any help. She’s busy trying to replace the malfunctioning Wizard of Oz with a helium balloon! Lion (Riley Wick) hasn’t memorized his lines and tries to replace them from the ones that he does know, except that they are from his previous performance in Lion King! Tinman (Abby Saarela) is so confused! He keeps trying to find his heart but can’t seem to arrive in the right scenes! The munchkins (Mavis Bujold, Julia Beaty, Kinsley Lacek and Emma Connelly) and flying monkeys are baffled! And Scarecrow (Millie Kosceilniak) just wants to sing AND dance! Dorothy (Greta Carlson) must keep reminding him that he cannot sing OR dance! The ‘rights’ have not been purchased. And Toto (Lucie Jackson) is a little bit put-out that, although she is the smartest kid in her class and attending Julliard School of Art in the fall, she’s being cast as a DOG! And what Wizard of Oz would be complete without a visit from the Wicked Witch (Charlotte Bandel), who has no faith, whatsoever in her monkeys that she hopes to bring Dorothy to her, Glinda (Lauren Kostiuk) who’s wand has been sabotaged by the tech director (Hadley Erickson), and Auntie Em (Sophie Kostiuk) and Uncle Henry (Isabelle Marrier) who’s chicken turns up missing and is replaced by a teddybear! And just when Dorothy nears the END of her disastrous journey, who shows up to comfort her? None other than the Lollipop Guild! But wait! There’s more! This version includes a Building Manager (Helen Kosceilniak)! That’s right! A Building Manager, whose decided to schedule her Bi-Annual Fire and Safety Alarm Drill! Only problem is…….it short circuits right in the middle of the scene with the guards at the gate to the city of Oz! Bring your tissues for this performance! It’s so funny you’ll be rolling in the aisles!
