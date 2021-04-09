Here's what we've been up to and what's coming up:
Players with Poetry
Socially distanced, creatively written, and artistically shot, be sure to check out Grand Rapids Players COVID-friendly project Players with Poetry streaming on Friday, April 9, at 7pm. Find the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/505323480479683/
Premiere Preview of Tevya by Tom Dugan
This is a rare opportunity for our local theater community to see Tom Dugan, an actor of international renown, who has received nominations for the New York Drama Desk Award, the New York Outer Critics Circle Award, three Los Angeles Ovation Awards and winning the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award. His one man production of Wiesenthal, which tells the story of legendary Israeli Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal has been seen in theaters world-wide. Now, Dugan will preview his new solo production Tevya In New York on Monday evening, April 12 to a select local audience of up to fifty patrons.This production will then move on to enjoy its premiere later this year at the Wallis Annenberg Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills, California.
Tom Dugan's production of Tevya is not associated with Grand Rapids Players, beyond our opportunity to participate as a test audience for this premiere preview.
A limited number of free tickets are available. Contact Steve at sjaeger@grplayers.com for more information.
Summer Theatre Camp Oliver! and Zombies
GRP Summer Theatre Camp returns for the 15th year to offer a COVID-safe experience, featuring “Oliver, JR.” and “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse”! The day camp runs from June 14 - July 10 and more details and registration forms can be found at https://www.grplayers.com/summer2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.