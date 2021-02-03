As a variety of organizations jumped on the bandwagon to spread holiday cheer in the area, the Grand Rapids Players crafted their initiative “Operation Give Back” and called it “Play It Forward”. Board president John Schroeder noticed businesses were financially stressed because of lack of patronage and essential workers were physically and emotionally exhausted because of their constant commitment to their jobs. He brought the idea to the board asking if the Grand Rapids Players might be in a position to recognize these two fronts, and give something back to the community.
With board approval, the committee was formed. Joining Schroeder in this initiative were Senja Morque, Kathy Lepak and Sharon Marty. They began “Play It Forward” with an invitation to participate sent to numerous essential and front-line agencies asking for names of employees that could be the recipient of gift cards to local eating establishments, all being impacted by COVID restrictions. Responding agencies facilitated random drawings and forwarded the names of the ‘winners’ back to the Players. Each received a $50 gift card to a local eating establishment. Those who responded to the invitation included the GRPolice Department, The Emeralds, ISD 318, Oak Hill Assisted Living and Itasca County Health.
Realizing that many local eating establishments had been dramatically impacted by the COVID regulations, GRPlayers purchased those gift cards from Timberlake, Sammy’s Pizza, Dottie’s Hometown Café and Forest Lake Restaurant, to be awarded to the 5 essential workers.
Board treasurer Sharon Marty looked at the feasibility of the project. “What I realized”, she explained, “was that we had money in our marketing budget that we were not using because COVID restrictions had impacted our ability to produce any shows. “Play it Forward” was a great way to join forces with others in the community and give back to some who’ve supported our endeavors, throughout the years.”
In addition to the 5, $50 gift cards, 10, $25 gift cards were also purchased, from other businesses who were feeling COVID’s blow. Those businesses included Hotel Rapids Bistro, Rapids Brewing, 17th Street Bar & Grill, Klockow Brewing, NoPo Coffee Company, UnWined Up North, Brewed Awakenings, Rapid Nutrition, Spartan Deli, and Forest Lake Restaurant. These gift card give-aways were promoted on social media outlets allowing folks to call in and be registered for a drawing.
President Schroeder concluded, “The Play It Forward committee members hope the campaign will inspire others to join the Grand Rapids Players to help move things forward as we work together keeping our community ‘Itasca Strong’.”
