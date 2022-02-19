Grand Rapids Players begin production work for ‘Sister Act’

From kings and queens to nuns and disco, Grand Rapids Players continues its commitment to bring laughter and joy back into our lives with Broadway's Sister Act, under the director team of Adam Giebner, Joshua Cagle and Teran Germscheid.
Auditions have been held. The cast is set. The fun/work has begun! The director team is busily working with the cast of 30, each in their area of expertise. As the music director, Giebner provides the music for rehearsals, coaching all the vocals, and delivering the music as choreographer Germscheid makes sure that every dance step is delivered in, and on time. Sister Act is filled with singing and dancing but the need for an artistic director’s savvy is still integral. Collaborating with his team, Cagle will organize and coach the staging pieces that include character development, blocking, cues, etc.
Sister Act is a musical based on the 1992 hit film with the same name, about an aspiring nightclub singer in 1970's New York. Deloris, played by Katie Benes, is in an abusive relationship and when she defies her thuggish boyfriend Curtis, she is forced into hiding from his bumbling gang in a local church that is going bankrupt! There, Deloris finds herself the newest member of a group of wildly eccentric nuns, singing in a dysfunctional choir, led by the Mother Superior played by Marina Whight. The only way from there is up, but it's a wild trip to get there! With all original music written for the Broadway production, this cast will have you on your feet and clapping along with every song right through the amazing finale!
Sister Act premiered in the USA in 2006, moved to Broadway and then began performing in countries all over the world, and has received numerous 5 Tony Award nominations and 5 Golden Desk Award nominations. Mark Kennedy of The Associated Press wrote in his review, "This is a musical that hits all the right spots, achieving something close to Broadway grace. The icing on the cake is the great original tunes by songwriter Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater (from Disney’s Little Mermaid fame) that skitters from Motown, to soul and funk, to disco and even a little jokey Barry White.
Grand Rapids Players is an organization that invites anyone who is interested in the world of theatre arts to get involved. According to President John Schroeder, “We welcome anyone who might be enjoy swinging a hammer, dipping a paint brush, threading a needle, fashioning hair/makeup, managing backstage, marketing, or just plain helping out.”
Performances for Sister Act are March 18-20 and 25-27 on the Wilcox stage at the Reif Center. More info can be found at Facebook, Instagram and www.grplayers.com
Sister Act is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
