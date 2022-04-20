Grand Rapids Players announce fall 2022 production

In its excitement to open their 57th year/season (which one do you think?) of community theatre opportunities, Grand Rapids Players announces their fall 2022 production, Clue: On Stage!
This hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery opens September 30 for 6 shows in 2 weekends on the Ives Theatre stage in their home at the Reif Center.
President John Schroeder announces, “This selection was brought to the board for consideration and was quickly agreed upon, knowing that this is exactly what our community needs! Comedic mayhem, mystery, and a little audience participation, Clue: On Stage! promises an opportunity to temporarily leave your worries behind.”
Grand Rapids Players is currently inviting letters of interest for artistic director. The role of director begins with auditions, set for August 8,9. Perusal copies of the script are available on request. Rehearsals will begin shortly after that date. Performance dates are September 30, Oct. 1,2,7-9.
President Schroeder explains, “The artistic director will receive a stipend, as well as support, from the organization. The fun in directing and building a supportive community does outweigh the workload that comes with it.”
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue: On Stage!” begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. It’s the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!
More info is on the grplayers.com website. Questions and letters of interest along with a short resume’ can be sent to info@grplayers.com or P.O. Box 28, Grand Rapids.
“Clue: On Stage!” is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin and is produced with permission from Music Theatre International, MTI, New York, NY. Seven of the characters may have been dead by the end of the show, but the stage was utterly alive at every moment. Every cue is snappy and synced with the action on stage.
