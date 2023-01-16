It’s the story you know told by the community you love! Grand Rapids Players is proud to announce that rehearsals are in full swing for their spring production, “Cinderella!”
The 2013 version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s hilarious musical is based on the fairy tale written once upon a time. The authors have taken this wonderful story and turned it on its head. And the talent pool of artists, living right here in our own backyard, are excited to bring the magic of this show to you. Under the artistic directorship of John Schroeder, music director Adam Giebner and choreographed by Marina Whight, this nine-time Tony Award-winning story promises to delight audiences of all ages.
You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll be enchanted with the likes of Cinderella played by Erin Whight, her cruel step-mother (Laurie Antonson) stepsisters (Amy Koivisto, Rachel Coppock), the Prince (Jake Anderson) and many more. And what would a fairy tale be like without the Fairy Godmother (Steph Crecelius).
At its center, R+H Cinderella remains the heartfelt tale of the girl from the cinders who connects with her prince. This Broadway version presents her forthright and kind as she tries to change the prince into a better man.
This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, hilarious, and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane. It opened in 2013 earning a number of awards including Best Book of a Musical and Best Revival of a Musical plus three Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Orchestrations.
Artistic Director John Schroeder decided on this version because “this, of the several adaptations of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, is definitely the most magical, that includes transformations, puppetry, and the fantastical giant (on stilts). The cast of 40 are already immersed in their singing, their lines, their dance steps and all of the mechanical pieces in this complex production.
“Now Grand Rapids Players brings this classic to you. We love our community and that includes you. If you want to get involved with any of the backstage fun we encourage you to visit our website or our social media outlets. If you have interest in set building, painting, ushering, or assisting with hair and makeup for each show we would love to have you,” say the Players.
This production comes with a five-figure budget and would not be possible without our underwriter and the grant funding. Underwritten by Woodland Bank Brian & Jeannie Nicklason, R+H Cinderella is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund along with the National Endowment for the Arts and presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. www.concordtheatricals.com.
Let us entertain you March 10, 11, 17, and 18 at 6:30 p.m. or March 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. For ticket information, visit us on the web at www.grplayers.com. We can’t wait to see you there!
