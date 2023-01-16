'Cinderalla'

It’s the story you know told by the community you love! Grand Rapids Players is proud to announce that rehearsals are in full swing for their spring production, “Cinderella!”

The 2013 version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s hilarious musical is based on the fairy tale written once upon a time. The authors have taken this wonderful story and turned it on its head. And the talent pool of artists, living right here in our own backyard, are excited to bring the magic of this show to you. Under the artistic directorship of John Schroeder, music director Adam Giebner and choreographed by Marina Whight, this nine-time Tony Award-winning story promises to delight audiences of all ages.


