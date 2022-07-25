According to Artistic Director John Schroeder, “Our Fall production will require lots of energy and teamwork as this show never stops moving! And we have a six-week time-frame to bring it all together. This will be a fast-and-furious time commitment.
This mad-cap comedy, with world-wide popularity begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party. Murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!
The core cast consists of 10 roles (5 men, 5 women) and can expand to an additional 10. Aug. 8-9 auditions will run from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in the Reif Center Ives Studio Theater.
More details at grplayers.com/clue. Pre-audition information and the audition form will be linked there, as well. Performance dates are Sept. 23-25 and Sept. 30 and Oct.1,2.
Grand Rapids Players also invites those interested in working behind-the-scenes in this production to send an email to info@grplayers.com. There is always a need for people to help with set construction, costuming, set design, props curator, backstage management, and more!
This production is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to appropriations from Minnesota State Legislature’s General Fund.
Clue: On Stage is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing.
