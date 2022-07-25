According to Artistic Director John Schroeder, “Our Fall production will require lots of energy and teamwork as this show never stops moving! And we have a six-week time-frame to bring it all together. This will be a fast-and-furious time commitment. 

This mad-cap comedy, with world-wide popularity begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party. Murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT! 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments