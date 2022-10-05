Grand Rapids Organ Crawl features three impressive organs

The Arrowhead Chapter of the American Guild of Organists (AGO) sponsored an organ crawl in Grand Rapids on Oct. 1. An organ crawl is similar to a “pub crawl,” but the participants in Grand Rapids on Saturday traveled--crawled--from church to church to toast three fine pipe organs.
Each crawl stop was hosted by an organist from that church, and included two sing-along hymns and two solo works, to demonstrate the colors of the organ. Historical and technical information was also presented, as well as a few tales from the organist’s bench. The first stop on this year’s tour was Zion Lutheran, where Patty Dorn performed on a Casavant organ installed in 1981.
Community Presbyterian Church was the second stop, where a Holtkamp organ, dedicated in 1970, was played by long-time Community organist Darcy Reich.
The final stop on this year’s tour was St. Andrew’s Lutheran, where the Grand Rapids High School Choir, directed by Adam Giebner, joined the crawl group as part of their choir retreat. St. Andrew’s organist Jan Bilden performed on the Hendrickson organ, dedicated in 2004.
The crawl was well attended with local enthusiasts of the “King of Instruments” and several parties that traveled from Duluth. Brian Kapp, the dean of the Arrowhead Chapter, said that though the chapter membership is small in number, it covers a large area of northeastern
Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.
“It has been far too many years since the Arrowhead Chapter has had events that showcase organists and other musicians from the Iron Range. We are so happy that Patty, Darcy and Jan have shared their musical talents, and for the hospitality of their churches.”
Karen Hanson Sande, music director at First Lutheran Church in Duluth, car-pooled with other organists to Grand Rapids for the crawl. Sande said the day began with a lovely fall color drive on Highway 2, and she was further delighted to see the great turnout of AGO members as well as community residents who came to learn about their pipe organs, and enthusiastically sing hymns.
“I was impressed,” continued Sande, “by the beautiful buildings and grounds, and the care given to these three church facilities, their organs and music programs.”
Kapp promised that Arrowhead AGO will continue to feature the organs and talent of our communities in the years to come. For more information on our events,' Kapp recommended, check out ArrowheadAGO.com.
