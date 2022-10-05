Grand Rapids Organ Crawl features three impressive organs

Submitted photo

AGO Organ Crawl participants Brian Kapp, Darcy Reich, Jan Bilden, Velda Graham Bell, Ross Larson, Patty Dorn and Cheryl Young at Community Presbyterian Church.

The Arrowhead Chapter of the American Guild of Organists (AGO) sponsored an organ crawl in Grand Rapids on Oct. 1. An organ crawl is similar to a “pub crawl,” but the participants in Grand Rapids on Saturday traveled--crawled--from church to church to toast three fine pipe organs.

Each crawl stop was hosted by an organist from that church, and included two sing-along hymns and two solo works, to demonstrate the colors of the organ. Historical and technical information was also presented, as well as a few tales from the organist’s bench. The first stop on this year’s tour was Zion Lutheran, where Patty Dorn performed on a Casavant organ installed in 1981.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments