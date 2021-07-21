Grand Rapids North Star Women’s Club makes and gifts clothing protectors

The GFWC Grand Rapids North Star Women’s Club has taken on the project of sewing and gifting clothing protectors for residents of nursing homes, memory care facilities, and assisted living facilities throughout Itasca County. The project goal of approximately 500 protectors involves work of club members, friends of the club, community members from Grand Rapids, Nashwauk, and Chisholm, and past members from as far away as South Dakota. The Grand Rapids club is part of the General Federation of Women’s Club which is an international service organization. For more than 123 years the club has fund-raised and given donations as well as worked on projects throughout Itasca County and internationally.
This will be an ongoing project as more than 320 clothing protectors have already been distributed to facilities and some individuals are still being cared for at homes. Generous donations have been received by: Thrivent, Grand Rapids State Bank, Target, Paul Bunyan Telephone Company, and Lake Country Power. If there are any requests, contact Jan Latola at 326-5910.
