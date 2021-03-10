Grand Rapids native releases new book for caregivers

Grand Rapids native Patricia Hoolihan has released a new book especially for caregivers.
“Hearts and Hands Together: Daily Meditations for Caregivers,” provides day-to-day encouragement for those who are caring for loved ones. With more than 43 million people in the U.S. caring for family members, according to AARP, this book offers easy and accessible support with uplifting and understanding messages.
Hoolihan, a 1972 graduate of GRHS, has published three daily meditation books prior to her most recent: one for parents of teens, one for teen girls and one for mothers in recovery. She has also authored a book on parenting teens into adulthood and a book on a memoir, “Storm Prayers: Retrieving and Reimaging Matters of the Soul.”
“Hands and Heart Together,” is published by Holy Cow! Press.
Hoolihan wrote “Hearts and Hands Together,” after caring for her parents in their aging years, especially her mother who outlived her father by four years. Before that, she helped care for her father's siblings, who didn't have children of their own.
“I will always remember crossing the threshold of the hospital room (at Itasca Memorial) where my aunt was lying in; the stroke rendered her unable to drink water and made her speech difficult to understand,” writes Hoolihan in the introduction to her new book. “I had just driven 200 miles in response to the exhaustion I heard in my parents’ voices. They and my other aunt and uncle - all my father’s siblings, all in their 80s - had been attending to my aunt around-the-clock since her stroke. Decades earlier, this group had come to my bedside during a near-death medical emergency; their presence brought me enormous comfort and eased my fears.”
Hoolihan will speak with Heidi Holton during the KAXE (91.7 FM) morning show on Thursday, March 11 at 8:15 a.m.
“In my caregiving years, which I deeply value, I also was humbled and often daunted by what caregiving demanded - especially when it goes on for a long time,” said Hoolihan as she explained that the title of her book speaks to how caregiving is both practically demanding - with many details and decisions - as well as an emotionally challenging journey. “In so many ways, which I speak to throughout these 366 meditations. I was already a daily reflection book reader when I was a caregiver....but none of my usually inspiring books quite got at the specifics of the caregiving experience. So, essentially, I have written the book I wish I had had during my active caregiving days.”
Hoolihan believes a book like “Hands and Heart Together,” may have helped her be a better caregiver.
“That is my motivation - to write what may help someone to see the value and meaning of their journey on this challenging path. To provide comfort, inspiration, solace, understanding, on a rugged path.”
Hoolihan particularly likes the accessible format of her daily meditation book.
“Caregivers are busy people. This book fits comfortably in one's hand or purse or bag. It can be read in a short amount of time but it will cast a special and meaningful light across one's day and experience. It's a pretty tried- and-true format.”
“What a fabulous resource for those of us who are called to the sacred and mysterious art of caregiving,” writes Dr. Sarah Bamford Seidelmann, author of “Swimming with Elephants: My Unexpected Pilgrimage from Physician to Healer.” “Patricia’s words are so restorative and healing… ever reminding us that we are the ones we’ve been waiting for. Each page is a holy vitamin for weary hearts.”
