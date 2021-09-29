After a one-year hiatus, the Grand Rapids Marching Band returned to competitions this year, taking first place at the Class 2A Rosemount Marching Band Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25.
At Rosemount, Grand Rapids’ senior baritone saxophonist Chlole Lee was named best soloist. Grand Rapids also received best drumline, and best colorguard. Ava Peters and Shea Huffman were named best drum majors.
Later that night, Grand Rapids traveled to the Irondale Music of the Knights competition, where they took second place in Class 3A. Grand Rapids also took home best color guard honors.
This year's performance is a space-themed show titled “Planet X.” The show was produced by Wes Cartwright, one of the premier show designers in the country. Music was written by Colton Hines.
Last year, the Grand Rapids Marching Band did not participate in regular competitions due to the pandemic. Band Director Dale Gunderson said several competitive marching bands across the area saw diminished numbers after the pandemic, but Grand Rapids was able to keep a greater percentage of students enrolled in the program.
The marching band was able to hold small events and practice in groups last year. Gunderson said that likely helped keep the students engaged and ready to go this competition season.
“The kids have worked super hard and they’ve been rewarded for that hard work,” Gunderson said. “It’s fun to be back competing and performing for crowds again.”
Two weeks ago, Grand Rapids took third place and best color guard at the Prairie Colors Marching Band Competition in Eden Prairie. Brandon Valley, S.D. was awarded first place.
Grand Rapids bounced back later that night with a first place finish at the Eastview Home Show. The band also earned best color guard, best drum majors, and best drum line.
Next up, the Grand Rapids Marching Band will compete in the Youth in Music Championships at US Bank Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9. The championships will feature 32 other bands from several states.
The band will also perform during the final two home games for the Grand Rapids football team on Friday, Oct. 15 vs. Eveleth-Gilbert and Wednesday, Oct. 20 vs. Denfeld.
