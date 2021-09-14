The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department released the name of a Grand Rapids man who was killed in a dump truck accident on Monday. The driver of the truck, 38-year-old Randy Gustafson, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle crash that occurred on Spirit Lake Road near the Virta Road West intersection in Clinton Township on Monday, Sept. 13 at about 1:28 p.m.
The dump truck was traveling northbound on Spirit Lake Road when it went off the road to the east and rolled over, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release.
There were no other passengers in the vehicle. The Minnesota State Patrol, Cherry first responders, and firefighters from Clinton, Virginia, and Mountain Iron fire departments also responded to the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.