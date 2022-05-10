The Grand Rapids Letter Carriers will be collecting nonperishable food items on Saturday, May 14 along their routes to support the Food Shelf at Second Harvest Food Bank. Nonperishable food items placed by your mailbox will be picked up that day or can be dropped, in the mail cart, at SuperOne North or South in Grand Rapids.
This is the 30th Anniversary of the National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the largest one-day food drive in America. The extra effort by the letter carriers comes at a crucial time for the food shelf. The food collected will help with the extra food needed in the summer when food shelf need increases. Children who receive breakfast and lunch in school will be at home all day. Families already struggling, find it even more difficult to meet the extra need for food.
All of the food collected during this drive will make a real difference for the more than 500 households served every month by the Food Shelf at Second Harvest. Food insecurity is real for thousands of people in Itasca County and 1 in 6 children are at risk of hunger every day.
Non-perishable food items suggested for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive include tuna, peanut butter, canned meat, canned vegetables and fruit, and soup. Items should be in good condition, unopened, not expired and able to withstand jostling and potential wet weather.
Help the Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger on Saturday, May 14. Leave some non-perishable food by your mailbox before you go out to fish.
