Grand Rapids Junior High speech team competes in final meet of the season

Pictured top row (left to right): Griffin Raitanen, Heather Hampton, Jack Kellin, Grant Olson, Mason Broberg, Lukans Miller, Jake Freed, Ethan Boe, Allison Fox. Pictured middle row (left to right): Katie Harker, Katelyn Williams, Luisa Francis, Colton Kastner, Oliver Grosland. Pictured bottom row (left to right): Rylee Major, Rylee Fideldy, Kate Wheelock, Bella Bulson, Lucie Casper.

The Grand Rapids Junior High speech team attended the final meet of the season hosted in Walker on Thursday, March 10. The meet at Walker traditionally marks the end of the junior high speech season. The meet awards competitors red and blue ribbons of excellence for their performances for the evening: blue ribbons for the top melds of the evening and red ribbons for those with nice melds that are also deserving of recognition; additionally, the meet also awards the champions of the season the Heartland Conference Award. To be eligible for the Heartland Conference Award, competitors must attend at least three of the four meets offered by the participating schools. Then the competitor must also have the lowest meld of the season, the best meld being a total of nine ones. Rapids competitors came home with a variety of awards.

Receiving red ribbons in the category of Discussion were Lucie Casper, Griffin Raitanen, Jake Freed, Luisa Francis, and Katherine Harker. Blue ribbon winners, also in Discussion, were Jack Kellin and Heathe Hampton.

Receiving a Heartland Conference award with the seasonal champion title in the category of Discussion was Griffin Raitanen. As the Heartland Conference Award is deserving of special recognition, it's also noteworthy to mention other Grand Rapids' competitors that were in contention for the award: Heathe Hampton (Discussion), Eva Ruzynski (Discussion), Kate Wheelock and Bella Bulson (Drama Duo), Elia Maki (Extemp Reading), and Holly Sylvester (Extemp Reading).

Some of the junior high competitors will go on to compete at the Sections 7AA speech meet, which will be hosted in HIbbing this year. 

