Grand Rapids Junior High speech team competes in final meet of the season

The Grand Rapids Junior High speech team attended the final meet of the season hosted in Walker on Thursday, March 10. The meet at Walker traditionally marks the end of the junior high speech season. The meet awards competitors red and blue ribbons of excellence for their performances for the evening: blue ribbons for the top melds of the evening and red ribbons for those with nice melds that are also deserving of recognition; additionally, the meet also awards the champions of the season the Heartland Conference Award. To be eligible for the Heartland Conference Award, competitors must attend at least three of the four meets offered by the participating schools. Then the competitor must also have the lowest meld of the season, the best meld being a total of nine ones. Rapids competitors came home with a variety of awards.
Receiving red ribbons in the category of Discussion were Lucie Casper, Griffin Raitanen, Jake Freed, Luisa Francis, and Katherine Harker. Blue ribbon winners, also in Discussion, were Jack Kellin and Heathe Hampton.
Receiving a Heartland Conference award with the seasonal champion title in the category of Discussion was Griffin Raitanen. As the Heartland Conference Award is deserving of special recognition, it's also noteworthy to mention other Grand Rapids' competitors that were in contention for the award: Heathe Hampton (Discussion), Eva Ruzynski (Discussion), Kate Wheelock and Bella Bulson (Drama Duo), Elia Maki (Extemp Reading), and Holly Sylvester (Extemp Reading).
Some of the junior high competitors will go on to compete at the Sections 7AA speech meet, which will be hosted in HIbbing this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.