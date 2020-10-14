Grand Rapids High School Homecoming 2020

GRHS Homecoming 2020 candidates include Brady Bachmann, Noelle Gunderson, Michael Fitch, Kenzie Cole, Andy Palik, Karissa Bissonette, Jordyn Colter, John Bonner, Grace Boe, and Kale Florek.

 Submitted

Grand Rapids High School students began Homecoming celebrations last week with festivities continuing through Wednesday, Oct. 12. 

Dress Up Days/Movie Theme

  • Thursday- Pajama Day/Bedtime Stories

  • Friday- Hawaiian/Teen Beach Movie

  • Monday- USA/Miracle on Ice

  • Tuesday- Class Color/Harry Potter

  • Wednesday-Orange and Black/GRHS Pride

Homecoming Evening Events

  • Thursday- Door decorating contest

  • Friday- First home football game live steamed at the Reif

  • Monday- Annual pumpkin painting/carving contest

  • Tuesday- Drive in movie at the Reif to watch Bedtime Stories

  • Wednesday- Pep Fest for Seniors

