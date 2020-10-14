Grand Rapids High School Homecoming 2020

Grand Rapids High School students began Homecoming celebrations last week with festivities continuing through Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Dress Up Days/Movie Theme
Thursday- Pajama Day/Bedtime Stories
Friday- Hawaiian/Teen Beach Movie
Monday- USA/Miracle on Ice
Tuesday- Class Color/Harry Potter
Wednesday-Orange and Black/GRHS Pride
Homecoming Evening Events
Thursday- Door decorating contest
Friday- First home football game live steamed at the Reif
Monday- Annual pumpkin painting/carving contest
Tuesday- Drive in movie at the Reif to watch Bedtime Stories
Wednesday- Pep Fest for Seniors
