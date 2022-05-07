Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market begins May 11, 2022!

Local vendors and farmers get ready to start another great summer.

The Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market will open for the new season on Wednesday, May 11. Come visit the market Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 Golf Course Road, Grand Rapids, MN, 55744, just off Hwy 169 next to the Grand Rapids State Bank branch. Hours of operation are: Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May through September, and Wednesdays and Saturdays 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. in October.

The Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market houses more than 45 vendors, selling a wide variety of goods from farm fresh produce to artisan breads and handmade body care and gift items. The market accepts EBT, credit, and debit cards and offers Market Bucks, Produce Bucks, and Mighty Matching Dollars matches to SNAP/EBT customers

The Market strives to promote a vision of a healthy, engaged, and thriving community focused on fresh, local food. Since 2020, the market has offered an online Farmers’ Market Food Hub,

openfoodnetwork.net/grand-rapids-farmers-market/shop. Customers can order products from many market vendors online by 9pm on Thursday and drive-thru to pick up their order. Weekly online order pick up will be at the Market location on Saturday. The Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market has become known as a vibrant and fun market and community for all ages, customers can bring the whole family, and get out to see friends and neighbors. At the online food hub, customers can order a Market Box Subscription for regular boxes that contain a variety of incredibly fresh local produce for pick up or delivery.

For more information, visit grfarmersmarket.org openfoodnetwork.net/grand-rapids-farmers-market/shop and https://www.facebook.com/GRFarmersMarketMN

See you at the Market!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments