Grand Rapids Councilor Blake receives CGMC ‘Distinguished Rural Leadership’ award

Rick Blake, Grand Rapids City Councilor, right, was awarded the Jack Murray Award for Distinguished Rural Leadership in July from the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities. 

Grand Rapids City Councilor Rick Blake was recognized by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) with the Jack Murray Award for Distinguished Rural Leadership on July 28 during the Coalition’s three-day summer conference in Red Wing.

The Jack Murray Award is given to city officials who demonstrate knowledge, leadership, and active participation in CGMC program areas over their public service career. The award is named for Jack Murray, former mayor of International Falls, who was instrumental in the CGMC’s formation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments