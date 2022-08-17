Grand Rapids Councilor Blake receives CGMC ‘Distinguished Rural Leadership’ award

Grand Rapids City Councilor Rick Blake was recognized by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) with the Jack Murray Award for Distinguished Rural Leadership on July 28 during the Coalition’s three-day summer conference in Red Wing.
The Jack Murray Award is given to city officials who demonstrate knowledge, leadership, and active participation in CGMC program areas over their public service career. The award is named for Jack Murray, former mayor of International Falls, who was instrumental in the CGMC’s formation.
Blake, who is leaving the Grand Rapids City Council to run for election to represent the residents of Minnesota House District 6A, has been an extremely active and engaged member of the CGMC Board of Directors. Numerous times, he has testified on behalf of the CGMC before the Legislature on key issues such as Local Government Aid (LGA), transportation, and bonding projects.
Blake said he has thoroughly enjoyed his time on the coalition.
“The best thing about the coalition is that it is a diverse group of people from all over the state coming together to make policy that benefits greater Minnesota,” says Blake who explained that some of the most important business that CGMC does involves advocating for Local Government Aid, which he believes is the most-effective tool to control increases in property taxes.
“From the beginning of his time on the CGMC board, Rick has been a leader for our organization. He has consistently advocated for our priorities and educated legislators on Greater Minnesota issues,” said Pat Baustian, mayor of Luverne and president of the CGMC. “It is clear his passion lies in ensuring rural communities are strong and prosperous.”
CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing over 100 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The Coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.