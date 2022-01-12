The Grand Rapids City Council designated leadership roles and committee assignments during a meeting on Monday, Jan. 10.
Mayor Dale Christy appointed Councilor Tasha Connelly to be mayor pro-tem for 2022. The city designated the Herald-Review as the official newspaper for the city for 2022.
Council board and commission appointments for 2022 were designated as follows: Civic Center/Parks Advisory Board and Greenway Park & Rec Joint Board - Dale Adams; Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority - Rick Blake and Tasha Connelly; Housing and Redevelopment Authority - Michelle Toven; Public Utilities Commission - Rick Blake; Cable Commission - Tasha Connelly; and Human Rights Commission - Michelle Toven.
Agency and organization representation was designated as follows: Range Area Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) - Dale Adams; Western Mesabi Mine Pit Board - Rick Blake; City/County Co-op - Tasha Connelly and Dale Christy; Joint Gas Board - Michelle Toven and Matt Wegwerth; Fire Relief Association - Dale Christy; Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities - Rick Blake; League of Minnesota Cities - Michelle Toven; Arrowhead Regional Development Commission - Dale Adams.
The financial institutions designated as depositories for 2022 include Deerwood Bank, First National Bank of Coleraine, Grand Rapids State Bank, Park State Bank, RBC Wealth Management, Wells Fargo Bank of Minnesota and Woodland Bank. The Finance Director, Barb Baird or the Finance Director’s designee was authorized for electronic funds transfers.
In other business, the council:
• Heard council reports with Dale Adams reporting on the RAMS annual meeting. He said it was well-attended and “unity was impressive” regarding opportunities for mining and timber in northeastern Minnesota. Representative Pete Stauber spoke at the event giving special attention toward the state of Michigan’s steps for safe mining operations.
• Approved the verified claims for Dec. 15, 2021- Jan. 3, 2022 in the amount of $1,013,913.19.
• Acknowledged minutes for the Nov. 16, 2021 and Dec. 7, 2021 Golf Board meetings; the Nov. 3, 2021 PUC meeting; and the Nov. 10 2021 Library Board meeting.
• Adopted a resolution accepting a $100 donation from Morris and Sherry Beighley for the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Public Safety Education Fund.
•Accepted the resignation of Jeff Madsen, part-time hospital security.
• Accepted the retirement of Mark Greiner, firefighter.
• Renewed the contact for consulting services with Madden Galanter Hansen, LLP, Attorneys at Law, for labor relations.
• Approved payment for Tall Timber Days band The Dweebs.
• Approved an agreement with Trackman A/S for a virtual golf simulator.
• Approved a temporary liquor license for the MacRostie Art Center event on Feb. 4, 2022.
• Adopted a resolution approving an operating transfer from the Capital Projects funding 2021 Infrastructure Bonds to the Capital Projects Fund/Grand Rapids Arts & Culture Projects.
• Approved computer agreements for 2022 with Harris Computer Systems for $26,343.18.
• Authorized staff to apply for an amended HMEP grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
• Accepted a $1,000 donation from Todd and Janet Jaranson on behalf of Lonza and a $100 donation from Morris and Sherry Beighley to the Grand Rapids Fire Department to purchase tools and safety equipment.
• Accepted the resignation of Janell Hecimovich from the position of Grand Rapids Police Officer.
The next regular meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022 at 5 p.m.
