Grand Rapids City Council commemorates Juneteenth

The Grand Rapids City Council recognized the historical significance of Juneteenth Independence Day at its regular meeting at Grand Rapids City Hall on Monday.
Mayor Dale Christy read the proclamation to commemorate Juneteenth, which is the oldest celebration of the emancipation of African-American slaves and is so named for the June 19, 1866 adoption of Black Independence Day in Galveston, Texas.
Community development
The council adopted a revised resolution authorizing a grant application to the US Economic Development Administration (EDA) for the Grand Rapids/Cohasset Industrial Park and Infrastructure Project.
The site contains natural gas, power, and a rail spur, but it does not have sanitary sewer and water, which would be needed to attract multiple tenants to the project.
In August 2020, the council approved a similar resolution to apply for an EDA grant under the CARES Act, which would have provided 80 percent of the funding required for a 3.9 million dollar extension of sewer and water for the site.
The EDA provided a letter to the city in February stating that it was interested in providing funds, but required a 50 percent local match. An additional 1.1 million dollars is needed. Potential funding partners were contacted to pull together funds needed to move the project forward.
“I know that there’s been a lot of investment already in this project. I think it’s really important that we be able to finish it and attract tenants,” Councilor Rick Blake said. “This has a lot of potential for economic growth.”
Engineering/Public Works
The City Council approved a cooperative construction agreement with Itasca County for Fifth Street North in regards to demolition and construction of new jail facilities.
The agreement would close Fifth Street North just east of city hall through First Avenue, just short of second avenue. The purpose of the closure is to add utility tie-ins, provide locations for construction trailers, equipment drop-off, police parking, and safety.
The closure will be intact for the duration of the construction project, until the county deems the closure unnecessary. The closure could happen as soon as the end of the week.
Administration
Commissioners motioned to approve appointments of Shawn Graeber and Lance Kuschel to the positions of Rental Inspector/Firefighter with the Grand Rapids Fire Department. Graeber has been with the Fire Department for 18 years and served as inspector from 2006-2008. Kuschel has been with the department for six years.
Amanda Watkins was appointed to the position of Public Services Clerk I at the Grand Rapids Library.
Finance
Commissioners adopted a resolution awarding the sales of the $6,225,000 General Obligation bonds, Series 2021B.
The proposed project and sale bonds includes financing to complete improvements to the Grand Rapids Fire Hall, construction of Phase II of the Cohasset Trail Project, and a small street reconstruction project.
Credit rating agency Standard and Poor affirmed The City of Grand Rapids’ AA- rating on the existing bonds.
Public forum
Jon Lavalier of Grand Rapids made comments on an incident several years ago related to a seizure that involved the Grand Rapids Police Department that was related to a seizure. Lavalier asked to file a complaint against Police Chief Scott Johnson and the police officer involved in the incident.
Claims
The council approved verified claims for May 18 - June 7 in the total amount of $1,119,508.47.
Consent agenda
Approved a temporary liquor permit for Itasca Waters event on August 6, 2021.
Accepted resignations from part-time Hospital Security Officers and authorized city staff to begin the process of filling the vacancies.
Approved contract with Langhorne Slim for performance at Grand Rapids Riverfest.
Temporary liquor permits for MacRostie Art Center for six 2021 First Friday events.
Approved special permit for use and possession of firearms for MN Mounted Shooting Association.
Approved amendments to 2021 pay range for part-time, seasonal, and temporary employees.
Approved change orders related to the new Fire Hall project.
Adopted a resolution supporting application for funding by D.W. Jones for the acquisition/rehabilitation of Oakwood Terrace I, II, and II as affordable family housing.
Adopted a resolution accepting State of Minnesota grant and authorized signatures for GPZ Apron Lighting project.
Accepted low quote from Casper Construction for Linda Lane ditching project.
Approved amendment No. 2 with State of MN Maintenance and Operations Contract for GPZ Airport.
Approved disposal of assets between $700-4,999 no longer working or obsolete.
Adopted a resolution accepting a $6,222 grant from Enbridge Inc. for the Fire Department.
Approved disposal of fixed assets no longer working or obsolete.
Approved Paul Bunyan Communications for connectivity at the new Fire Hall.
Approved quote and award air conditioner project for the GPZ Airport to Rapids Plumbing for a total amount of $8,930.
The fact that they even make mention of Juneteenth I find a very laughable joke. More self hating white people boot-licking and pandering to POC. No one in this county EVER owned slaves and NO ONE EVER was a slave in Itasca County.
