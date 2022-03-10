The Grand Rapids City Council met Monday, Feb. 28, for a regular session meeting.
At the start of the meeting, Councilperson Michelle Toven took time to thank the Grand Rapids Public Works department for their work clearing the roads of snow this winter.
“I’ve seen them out a lot, day and night, and I know it’s not easy and I appreciate all the hours,” Toven noted.
The council then considered approving the final plat of the My Place Hotel Maturi addition. The proposed minor subdivision submitted by Craig Larsen with Legacy Design Group and Maturi Properties LLC Manager Craig Maturi (property owner) was filed with the city of Grand Rapids on Jan. 7, 2022.
The property within the preliminary plat is 8.67 areas and in a part of a larger subdivision— the Hartley Addition, which includes three lots and is 12.85 acres. Lot 1 is occupied by Anytime Fitness/Rapid Nutrition and Coffee. Lots 2 and 4 will be marketed for future development. Lot 3 will be developed by My Place Hotel (on property formerly occupied by K-Mart).
The Planning Commission’s review addressed several concerns in regards to the plat approval that came up during the review process and at a special meeting on Feb. 15 where a public hearing was held. Specifically, there were concerns raised for pedestrian safety around the Second Avenue SW area which is adjacent to the subdivision as traffic is expected to increase there. According to the presentation given to the city council, the city is considering adding a sidewalk in the area between 10th Street SW and north of 13th Street SW to increase pedestrian safety. This is a part of the Subdivision Agreement.
With the public hearing completed, the Planning Commission found the minor subdivision to be in compliance with city code contingent on the completion of an associate subdivision agreement which includes the following steps:
Prior to the development of Lot 4, Block 1 the existing public water main shall be relocated within the existing 45 ft. utility easement on the east edge of Lot 4, Block 1 as approved by the City Engineer.
Prior to the development of either Lot 2 or Lot 4, Block 1, public storm sewer shall be provided within easements dedicated to serve said lots, as approved by the City Engineer.
At the time of development of Lot 2, Lot 3, or Lot 4, Block 1, a six foot wide, concrete sidewalk, shall be constructed within the 2nd Avenue SW right-of-way, along the full length of said Lots, as approved by the City Engineer.
“It is zoned commercial or general business,” Mayor Dale Christy said. “So I guess the long-term plan was that there would be traffic along that route and I think that it’s really important that we have a sidewalk there for safety.”
The council approved the request to approve the final plat of the My Place Hotel Maturi Addition.
In other business:
• Council minutes from February 14, 2022 work session and regular meeting were approved.
• Verified claims from February 8-22, 2022 in the amount $673,087.87 were approved.
• The council approved the meeting’s consent agenda with the following items:
• The council authorized the Police Department to enter into Congratulate and Educate Tobacco Compliance Check annual plan agreement / contract with the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
• Approved the plans and specifications and ordering the advertisement for bids for CP 2003-18, 21st Street SW Extension.
• Approved the final pay applications from A-Z Electric and McDowall Company for the new Fire Hall.
• Voided a Lost Payroll Checks and Issue a Replacement Check
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the execution of a MNDOT Agency Agreement for an FAA ARPA Grant in the amount $59,000.
• Entered into Advertising Agreements with businesses at the IRA Civic Center.
• Authorized and approved the quote to relocate the AV Gas Pump at the Grand Rapids-Itasca County Airport
• Authorized the Police Department to enter into a Joint Powers Agreement with State of Minnesota, acting through its Commissioner of Public Safety on behalf of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to participate in the Minnesota Anti-Heroin Task Force Program
• Approved a Memorandum of Understanding for the Outdoor Activities Complex Partnership at the YMCA.
• Authorized and accepted quotes for tree thinning within Veteran’s Park and award a contract to Forseen Logging LLC.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the City to make an application to the Minnesota Dept. of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Development Partnership grant program for the GREDA Downtown Planning Project.
• Approved a Lease Agreement with the Northeast Higher Education District for use of the City’s athletic fields.
• Adopted a resolution declaring parking restrictions on 21st Street SW.
• Approved changing the status of Police Sergeant Matthew O’Rourke.
• Approved a permanent easement for CP 2003-18, 21st Street SW Extension project and authorize payment.
• Authorized City Staff to begin the process of creating an eligibility list for Hospital Security Officer.
The next regular meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council will be March 14, 2022 at 5 p.m.
