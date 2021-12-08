The Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) choir invites the public to their upcoming holiday concert. The GRHS Choirs annual holiday concert and silent auction will support their tour to Chicago in April.
“One hundred person of funds raised will go directly to our students,” stated GRHS Choir Director Adam Giebner.
The concert is set for Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Reif Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Bidding will also start at 6:30 p.m. Winners of the auction will be announced before the last song of the concert. Additionally, there will be a bake sale for homemade food for patrons to take home just in time for the holidays. For those not wanting to participate in the silent auction, there is an option to bring cash to participate in “Split the Pot” or to put their name in a raffle for a chance to win one of three gift certificates. Free will donation jars will also be available at the Reif.
