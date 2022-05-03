The Grand Rapids Area Male Chorus (GRAMC) will present their Spring Concert, Sunday, May 8, 2:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 501 NW 16th Street, Grand Rapids. This year’s theme is “Happy Trails to You,” featuring familiar songs of the old west and others. Joining the chorus will be Mike Miller on percussion and Kolton Graff on violin.
The Grand Rapids Area Male Chorus, formerly the Blandin Male Chorus has been an integral part of our area’s cultural community since 1956. Members practice weekly, September through April, under the direction of Eileen Grosland and are accompanied by Bonnie Kangas. The chorus usually has three scheduled events every year: a Christmas Concert, our Spring Concert and the Big Sing. We are also a service organization and share our love of music in performances throughout northern Minnesota at numerous fundraisers, scholarship drives, church services, community events and senior living homes.
Members come from all walks of life with common threads of enjoying good music and fellowship. In 1994 the chorus was honored to be inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame. In 2016 the chorus was a recipient of the Blandin Legacy and Leadership Award.
There is no admission charge, but a free will offering will be taken.
