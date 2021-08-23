The Grand Rapids Area Male Chorus will host their annual fall picnic on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Pokegama Dam Campground Shelter. All current chorus members and prospective new members and families are invited and encouraged to attend. GRAMC is a non-audition Male Chorus that welcomes singers of all ages and abilities. Social hour at 5:00, meal at 6:00. Main course and beverages provided.
The first chorus rehearsal of the season will be Monday, Sept. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Grand Rapids High School Choir Room.
