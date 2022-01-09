Grand Rapids Area Male Chorus looks to gain new membership

The Grand Rapids Area Male Chorus is getting back into the swing of things after an extended break.
The group canceled its annual Christmas due to increased cases of COVID in the region. Although they considered rescheduling in January, members opted to play it safe and prepare for their upcoming spring concerts.
The GRAMC has been performing for more than 65 years. The group first incorporated in 1956, but they were singing for many years before that. The GRAMC began as a supplemental choir for various churches around town.
Although the group has been performing consistently for 65 years, membership has slowly dwindled over time, and the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020 didn’t help.
GRAMC President Harry Smith said many current members have been understandably cautious about
performing during a pandemic. It’s also been difficult to recruit younger members. Like many small communities, young adults often move away to attend college or find jobs elsewhere after graduating from high school.
“We’ve had some kids come from ICC for a year or two, but when they get their degree, they usually move on and that’s OK,” Smith said. “We always appreciate their time with the group.”
Terry Cain said that the average age of the group’s members is about 65.
“Sometimes we’ve been referred to as a bunch of old men and their fathers,” Cain said with a laugh.
The GRAMC is part of the Associated Male Choruses of America (AMCA), an organization that promotes good singing, good fellowship, and public service. The AMCA originally was founded on the east coast and consisted of male choruses as far west as Jamestown, N.D.
Over time, the male chorus groups on the east coast dissolved and the AMCA now consists of Midwestern choruses in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and Michigan.
Each year, the AMCA holds its showcase event called the Big Sing. At the Big Sing, all choruses get together at a host location for a weekend of singing, fellowship, and camaraderie, which culminates in a massed choir concert.
This year’s Big Sing event will be held in Eau Claire, Wis., at the end of April. The GRAMC last hosted the Big Sing in 2011.
Following the Big Sing, the GRAMC will hold its home concert at the Reif Center, tentatively scheduled for May 8.
The Grand Rapids Area Male Chorus has a staple of many traditional songs, but their song selection has also evolved over the years. Music for the group is provided by accompanist Bonnie Kangas. Both Kangas and Director Eileen Grosland have been with the GRAMC for more than a decade.
“Both Eileen and Bonnie do a marvelous job of keeping performances interesting,” Cain said.
Practices are held each Monday at the Grand Rapids High School Chorus Room from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in the GRAMC can visit their website, www.gramalechorus.org, and try its “rehearse at home” feature. Singers can listen to songs and practice the musical pieces in four parts or individually.
