After many months closed to patrons, the Grand Rapids Area Library is welcoming people back into the building during hours Monday - Thursday, 12 - 6 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

There are guidelines for visitors coming into the building and these include: Wear a mask; wash hands or use the hand sanitizer provided; maintain social distancing of at least six feet; limit time inside to necessary tasks; and those feeling ill should visit another day. 

Patrons are able to browse the shelves and check out items; pick up holds; use computers; print, photocopy, scan and fax; apply for passports by appointment. 

Unavailable at this time is access to the Smart Play Spot, kids’ computers and toys; in-person library programs and meeting spaces. 

For more information, call the library at 218-326-7640. You can search the library catalog system online at https://arrowhead.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/als#. The Grand Rapids Area Library is located at 140 NE Second Street, Grand Rapids. 

