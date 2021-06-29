After many months closed to patrons, the Grand Rapids Area Library is welcoming people back into the building during hours Monday - Thursday, 12 - 6 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
There are guidelines for visitors coming into the building and these include: Wear a mask; wash hands or use the hand sanitizer provided; maintain social distancing of at least six feet; limit time inside to necessary tasks; and those feeling ill should visit another day.
Patrons are able to browse the shelves and check out items; pick up holds; use computers; print, photocopy, scan and fax; apply for passports by appointment.
Unavailable at this time is access to the Smart Play Spot, kids’ computers and toys; in-person library programs and meeting spaces.
For more information, call the library at 218-326-7640. You can search the library catalog system online at https://arrowhead.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/als#. The Grand Rapids Area Library is located at 140 NE Second Street, Grand Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.