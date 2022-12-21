The Grand Rapids City Council approved its finalized 2022 Tax Levy Payable 2023, 2023 General Fund Budgets, 2023 Special Revenue Budgets and 2023 Enterprise Budgets during its regular meeting Monday, Dec. 19.

The total 2022, payable 2023 tax levy is $8,603,265 - a zero increase from last year. The General Fund Budgets for 2023 were set at $11,104,989 in expected revenues and expenses. The 2022 tax levy payable in 2023 and City budgets were discussed at the public forum on Monday, Dec. 5. The City was able to get the tax rate under last year’s rate. This year the rate is approximately 71.662.


