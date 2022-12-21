The Grand Rapids City Council approved its finalized 2022 Tax Levy Payable 2023, 2023 General Fund Budgets, 2023 Special Revenue Budgets and 2023 Enterprise Budgets during its regular meeting Monday, Dec. 19.
The total 2022, payable 2023 tax levy is $8,603,265 - a zero increase from last year. The General Fund Budgets for 2023 were set at $11,104,989 in expected revenues and expenses. The 2022 tax levy payable in 2023 and City budgets were discussed at the public forum on Monday, Dec. 5. The City was able to get the tax rate under last year’s rate. This year the rate is approximately 71.662.
Along with the levy, the council approved 2023 Special Revenue Fund Budgets for the Library, Cemetery, Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority, Civic Center, Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport, Police Forfeiture Fund, Haz-Mat Response Fund, Domestic Animal Control Facility, and Central School, as well as the 2023 Enterprise Fund Budgets for Pokegama Golf Course and Stormwater Utility Fund.
Also of significance during Monday’s meeting, the city approved an agreement with TNT Construction Group, LLC, for the Grand Rapids/Cohasset Industrial Park Infrastructure Project to service the former Ainsworth site.
This project involves the extension of new sanitary sewer and water infrastructure along the County Road 63 and 76 corridors and through the Voyageur Capital Group (former Ainsworth Plant) site,” explained Grand Rapids Director of Community Development Rob Mattei.
Bids on the referenced project were opened on Nov. 3, 2022. The lowest bidder was TNT Construction Group, LLC for $4,697,800. The engineer’s initial estimate was $3,082,000 for a significant shortfall to the city. According to Rob Mattei, discussions have started with other funding options such as the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, the PUC and City of Cohasset. However, the infrastructure project is crucial to redeveloping the former Ainsworth site.
Without sewer and water to the site, Mattei said it would be a “very difficult proposition,” to attract businesses to locate there.
In other business on Monday, the council:
• Approved verified claims for the period Nov. 29, 2022 to Dec. 12, 2022 in the total amount of $838,398.89.
•Approved a SLA with SEH Engineering for the former Forest Lake site utility design, CP 2022-5.
•Adopted a resolution approving LG214 Premises Permit for Turn In Poachers.
•Entered into an Ice Rink Construction and Maintenance Agreement with ISD 318.
•Entered into an Agreement with ISD 318 for use of the IRA Civic Center.
• Adopted a resolution establishing 2023 compensation for City of Grand Rapids Exempt & Non-Exempt Non-Represented Employees.
• Approved a Delegated Contract Process Agreement between the State of Minnesota and the City of Grand Rapids.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the Itasca County Auditor to assess the delinquent Storm Water Utility charges to the property tax statement of delinquent tax owners.
•Approved temporary liquor licenses for MacRostie Art Center for six First Friday events in 2023.
•Acknowledged a notice of intent to amend City Council By-Laws
•Terminated the Joint Road Ownership Agreement with Harris Township for shared ownership of Isleview Road.
•Approved a labor agreement with the LELS #239, Police Officers.
• Approved a 2023 Theatre License for Mann Theatres Inc.
•Approved a 2023 Taxi license for Rapid Taxi, contingent upon receipt of required documentation and fees.
•Adopted a resolution to authorize closing Capital Projects Fund-2020 Infrastructure Fund.
•Approved a Turfwerks Agreement with SLL.
• Approved a five (5) year extension of Contract for Municipal Services between City of Grand Rapids and Itasca County for connection to the emergency generator.
•Adopted a resolution establishing the official polling places for Grand Rapids Precincts One, Two, Three and Four
•Adopted a resolution accepting the low bid to enter into an agreement with TNT Construction Group, LLC, for the Grand Rapids-Cohasset Industrial Park Infrastructure Project.
• Accepted a donation of $500 from Hill City Lions Club to support Grand Rapids Police Shop with a Hero Program.
The council acknowledged the value of the program and work put into it to provide a happy holiday for area children.
• Appointed those interested as members to Boards & Commissions. The City has three boards and commissions with terms that expire Dec. 31, 2022 for the Police Community Advisory Board, Library Board, Arts and Culture Commission.
Next meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council is Monday, Jan. 9 at 5 p.m.
