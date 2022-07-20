Grand Jam is this Saturday; tickets are still on sale for annual festival

The Grand Rapids community summer music event Grand Jam 3 is this weekend at the Itasca County Fairgrounds. This year’s outdoor concert will feature the Grammy Award-winning country music group The Band Perry featuring siblings Kimberly Marie on lead vocals, Reid Hogan on bass and background vocals, and Neil Clark sharing background vocals with Reid while playing the mandolin and bouzouki. The Band Perry released their debut single “Hip to My Heart” in 2009, which they co-wrote with Brett Beavers, and then their second “If I Die Young” in 2010, which turned out to be their breakthrough hit. The song hit number one on the charts and earned them recognition from the ACM, CMA, and even the Grammys. They released more hit singles afterward, including “You Lie” written by The Henningsens, “All Your Life,” and then “Postcard from Paris.”

The inaugural Grand Jam was held in July of 2019.

Following the popularity of other country and rock music festivals in the area, Grand Jam was organized to fill a void in the summer Grand Rapids music scene. The day includes great food and cold refreshments (no outside food or drinks) as well as games and snacks for kids. The fun will go on rain or shine.

The day opens at 2 p.m., when Coyote Wild takes the stage, followed by the Alabama tribute band Roll on. Opening for The Band Perry will be the classic country group Diamond Rio. There will be no arranged seating. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Designated smoking areas. No firearms. No tents. No pets.

Tickets are $89 adults, $19 students (age 6-17), 5 and under free. Tickets are available at https://www.reifcenter.org/event/grand-jam-2022/

Cost for event parking is $20 (pay at gate, cash only).

For more information about The Band Perry, visit www.thebandperry.com.

