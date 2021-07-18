Grand Jam 2021 free for all as celebration of thanks

As COVID-19 protocols and safety precautions wind down in Minnesota, the Reif Arts Council is celebrating community and thanking supporters across the state and beyond with a summer party. The council has announced their annual Grand Jam will be free to all attendees on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids.
“Our supporters and community across the Range and Minnesota are absolutely incredible. COVID-19 was difficult for many families, businesses and organizations. Ours included,” said Reif marketing director Paul M. Gregersen.
“There were times during the pandemic when most arts venues in the Twin Cities were completely shut down. Having physical space in northern Minnesota to spread-out, in-terms of social distancing, allowed our friends, families and supporters to help us in unbelievable ways. Drive and boat-in concerts, virtual fundraisers for area service organizations, and outdoor socially distanced shows with masks allowed us to continue our mission of stimulating the arts in northern Minnesota. Students across the world experienced our educational virtual field trips. None of these things are possible without our supporters and local businesses. It’s time for us to say thank you.”
Although Grand Jam concerts are free, those who would like to attend are strongly encouraged to reserve tickets in advance at grandjammn.com or from the Reif Center in Grand Rapids. Tickets are limited in quantity.
Headlining the event is a tribute to Garth Brooks called World According to Garth.
“Among all demographics in northern Minnesota, the music of Garth Brooks speaks to the most people,” Gregersen said. “This is the perfect concert to celebrate each other and get together again. People love Garth. It’s the event of the summer.”
Entertainment kicks off at noon with local favorites the Christopher David Hanson Band, followed by Torn and Frayed, Adessa and the Beat, the Bill Berguson Band and popular 2019 Grand Jam band Coyote Wild. The evening concludes with World According to Garth at 8 p.m. for a two-hour set of Brook’s songs spanning a career.
“We have such a tight-knit community who loves and values art and entertainment. Having Grand Jam free this year is the right thing to do. We hope everybody across the region enjoys themselves. They deserve a party. With our sincerest gratitude.”
Free tickets to Grand Jam 2021 are available at grandjammn.com or the Reif Center Box Office (218) 327-5780 720 NW Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The event is sponsored by the First National Bank of Coleraine, Grand Rapids State Bank, Park State Bank, Woodland Bank, 96.1 Duke FM, 99.9 Radio USA and Brewed Awakenings.
