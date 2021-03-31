Grand Itasca nurse, Rachel Anick, LPN, honored with Life Saving Award from the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association

In January 2020 when a man suffered a heart attack and collapsed in the lobby of the IRA Civic Center those around him sprang to action, ultimately saving his life.
One of those life-saving community members was Grand Itasca nurse, Rachel Anick, LPN. For her quick and courageous actions, Rachel has been honored with the Live Saving Award presented by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association. The Life Saving Award is presented to those who ‘distinguish themselves by an act of personal bravery while saving the life of another.’
Thanks to Rachel, and the others who assisted, a life in our community was saved.
