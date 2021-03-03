The Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association wrapped up a week-long fundraiser on Monday, raising $8,295 for Second Harvest North Central Food Bank.
The fundraiser was called GRAHA’s Hunger Heroes and youth hockey teams competed against each other to raise the most money. Each team in the association had a goal of raising $250 and the association set a total goal of $8,500, enough to provide more than 33,000 meals.
The Bella Mente girls 10U Team came in first place by raising $1,550. The team surpassed its fundraising goal within a few hours of the start of the fundraiser.
Players called family, friends, and businesses to raise money.
Donations for the fundraiser were submitted online at Second Harvest’s website. People could select the team they wished to support and a dollar amount to contribute. A leaderboard was set up to increase competition. GRAHA promoted the fundraiser through social media.
Tournament Director and Admin Colleen Brennan helped organize the event with Second Harvest’s Development Director Trisha Zimmerman.
“The teams are the ones that did this amazing work,” Brennan said. “I can’t believe what they did in a week.”
GRAHA President Dave Kuschel said the association is focusing on giving back to the community.
“With this pandemic and with so many people out of work, now more than ever donations need to go to that food bank,” Kuschel said. “Anything we can do to help those in need is important.”
Up next, GRAHA will host a blood drive at the IRA Civic Center on April 12.
