GRACF scholarships open through midnight March 1

Ashley Benes, previous scholarship recipient

Anyone interested in pursuing their education during the 2021-2022 school year is encouraged to apply for scholarships through the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation.  There are approximately 146 scholarships valued at approximately $170,000.  All students, both traditional and nontraditional, are encouraged to apply as there is a wide variety of scholarships available:  academic, vocational, technical, and certifications.  One submitted online application is all that is needed to apply to all of the available scholarships.  Go to www.gracf.org and click on Apply for Scholarships. Spread the word! 

