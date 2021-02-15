GRACF scholarships open through midnight March 1

Anyone interested in pursuing their education during the 2021-2022 school year is encouraged to apply for scholarships through the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation. There are approximately 146 scholarships valued at approximately $170,000. All students, both traditional and nontraditional, are encouraged to apply as there is a wide variety of scholarships available: academic, vocational, technical, and certifications. One submitted online application is all that is needed to apply to all of the available scholarships. Go to www.gracf.org and click on Apply for Scholarships. Spread the word!
Trending Now
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.