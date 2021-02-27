GRACF

Submitted Photo

Caitlin Smith, previous scholarship recipient.

Anyone interested in pursuing their education during the 2021-2022 school year is encouraged to apply for scholarships through the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation.  There is approximately 146 scholarships valued at approximately $170,000.  All students, both traditional and nontraditional, are encouraged to apply as there is a wide variety of scholarships available:  academic, vocational, technical, and certifications.  One submitted online application is all that is needed to apply to all of the available scholarships.  Go to www.gracf.org and click on Apply for Scholarships. Apply today!! 

