GRACE House of Itasca County recently received a grant from the Diocese of Duluth, Catholic Relief Services Rice Bowl grant program. The funding for this grant comes directly from Catholic parishioners in the Diocese of Duluth who participate in the CRS Rice Bowl Project.
GRACE House will use these funds to purchase food through the local food bank and to purchase items needed in the preparation of three hot, nutritious meals we serve every day to our guests experiencing homelessness.
Ron Oleheiser, Executive Director of GRACE House said “it is rare that we have a grant opportunity that allows us to purchase food supplies exclusively, so this grant is much appreciated. Our mission is “to provide safe, temporary shelter for individuals and families experiencing homelessness and connect them to community resources”.
“The meals this CRS Rice Bowl grant funds are very appreciated by our guests. Our guests are working hard daily to find housing, employment and building a plan for a better life and good meals are a positive step in that plan,” added Oleheiser.
GRACE House is open seven days a week with a staff of eight, a volunteer nine-member community Board of Directors and a volunteer base of more than 100, all dedicated to serving the needs of the homeless population of Itasca County. Volunteers are needed to fill breakfast, lunch and dinner shifts as well as overnight shifts. Our website is www.gracehousemn.org with additional information about volunteering at GRACE House as well as our current needs list. Our Volunteer Coordinator, Siri, can be reached by email, volunteers@gracehousemn.org or by calling 218-326-2790.
GRACE House hosts one major fundraiser each year, our “Home Is Where the Heart Is” Dinner Fundraiser will be held Thursday, Dec. 1 at TimberLake Lodge in Grand Rapids. Oleheiser can be reached by email at ron@gracehousemn.org or by phone 326-2790.
