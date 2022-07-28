GRACE House of Itasca County recently received a grant from the Diocese of Duluth, Catholic Relief Services Rice Bowl grant program.  The funding for this grant comes directly from Catholic parishioners in the Diocese of Duluth who participate in the CRS Rice Bowl Project. 

 GRACE House will use these funds to purchase food through the local food bank and to purchase items needed in the preparation of three hot, nutritious meals we serve every day to our guests experiencing homelessness.

