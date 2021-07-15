GRACE House will host a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 8-11 a.m., at the VFW Club, 1212 NW 4th St, Grand Rapids. All proceeds benefit Itasca County’s only homeless shelter.
Breakfast tickets are $10 and will be on sale at Grace House, 501 SW 1st Ave, Grand Rapids, at the VFW or at the door, however for planning purposes, pre-purchase is encouraged. Door prizes will be given away and $5 Raffle tickets will be for sale for our 2021 “Home Is Where the Heart Is” 15th Annual Dinner Dance to be held Thursday December 2nd at Timberlake Lodge.
Through June 2021, GRACE House has served 99 guests with 1,641 bed-nights-90% full and served 748 meals. In 2020, 171 guests were served with 2,842 bed-nights-80% full and provided 2,674 meals.
