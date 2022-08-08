At a time when individuals and households throughout Minnesota are experiencing hardships in numbers never seen before, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless (OYH) Foundation is working hard to ensure their funding reaches those in need in every corner of the state.
In their most recent summer funding cycle, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has granted Grace House of Itasca County with $3,000 to support youth in area schools experiencing homelessness or in transitional housing by creating pathways for improved access and academic success.
Grace House of Itasca County is a nonprofit organization that provides safe, temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness. As Itasca County’s only homeless shelter, Grace house typically serves more than 200 individuals and children each year. Funding from Open Your Heart will provide Grace House of Itasca County with the means to support a student’s ability to participate in extracurricular activities and school-related events, such as a fee for field trips, proper clothing for an event or sports activity, and most importantly, learning supplies, books or anything a homeless student needs to be successful.
Since 1986, the Open Your Heart Foundation has ensured that emergency shelters, food shelves and domestic violence shelters throughout Minnesota have the tools, equipment and infrastructure necessary to best serve those in need.
Open Your Heart awards funds every three months and provides emergency support within days during a crisis. They support programs in communities where many traditional funders do not reach – food shelves, domestic violence shelters, and homeless programs in small communities and sparsely served remote corners of the state. Through this direct support, Open Your Heart helps these organizations provide safe and dignified environments for people across Minnesota.
For more information about Open Your Heart, grantees or the grant application process visit www.oyh.org. To learn more about Grace House of Itasca County, visit http://gracehousemn.org.
