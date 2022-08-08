At a time when individuals and households throughout Minnesota are experiencing hardships in numbers never seen before, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless (OYH) Foundation is working hard to ensure their funding reaches those in need in every corner of the state.

In their most recent summer funding cycle, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has granted Grace House of Itasca County with $3,000 to support youth in area schools experiencing homelessness or in transitional housing by creating pathways for improved access and academic success.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments