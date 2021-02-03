The GRACE House of Itasca County Board of Directors held its’ annual meeting recently and re-elected board members Julie Werner, Hugh Quinn, and Tom Fasteland to another term. Board members help to serve and guide the mission of the organization, other board members include Dave Roerick, Lorna Mix, Sandy Sampson, Mac McKinney, Pat Medure, Megan Hilback. “All board members have passion and interest in our mission and the work we do” said Ron Oleheiser, executive director.
The GRACE House mission is, “to provide safe, temporary shelter for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness and connect them to community resources”.
The following board members were elected officers for 2021: Tom Fasteland-President; Megan Hilback-Vice President; Sandy Sampson-Secretary and Hugh Quinn-Treasurer. Committee chairs appointed include Dave Roerick-building & grounds; Hugh Quinn-finance; Sandy Sampson-board development; Tom Fasteland-fundraising; and Lorna Mix-strategic planning.
Individuals interested in GRACE House and its mission are encouraged to be involved on a committee or the board and can do this by calling Grace House at 326-2790. Volunteers are extremely important to the success of GRACE House and are needed for overnight shifts as well as breakfast, lunch, and dinner meal shifts.
At the annual meeting, the board also approved the 2021 budget and approved the annual board calendar, which included the date for our 15th annual “Home Is Where the Heart Is” Dinner & Dance Fundraiser for Thursday, December 2, 2021. Our service to guests looked much different in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting in late March all guests were housed in local motels providing for individual rooms with personal space, social distancing, and health & safety precautions for all. GRACE House continued to fulfill our mission by serving 171 guests, providing them with 2,842 nights of shelter - 78% full, an average stay of 16 nights and 2674 meals. The total guests included 140 adults and 31 children, 84 females, 87 males, with 73% of guests from Itasca County, 20% from adjoining counties and 7% from other areas. GRACE House is a ten-bed facility with room for families and individuals who are homeless and in need of safe temporary shelter and meals.
The board and staff plan to continue using local motels through the 1st quarter of 2021 and will re-visit the plan at that time relying on advice from local health experts to provide case rates and vaccination efforts.
The GRACE House vision is to decrease homelessness in Itasca County, and we support our guests by Giving Hospitality, Rest & Renewal, Access to Resources, Compassion and Empowerment for the Future. GRACE House of Itasca County was established in 2006 with the support of Action through Churches Together (ACT), area churches and several agencies providing services for people who were homeless. Today, GRACE House owns the building at 501 SW 1st Ave in Grand Rapids, providing housing, food and respite. GRACE House is an independent nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer nine-member board of directors. GRACE House is open 7 days a week with a staff of six and a volunteer base of over 100, all dedicated to serving the needs of people experiencing homelessness in Itasca County.
The GRACE House board, staff, volunteers and most importantly the guests thank all the individuals, businesses, churches, organizations, regional foundations, Blandin Foundation and Itasca County Health & Human Services for contributions and assistance toward fulfilling the organization’s mission.
Executive Director Oleheiser can be reached at 326-2790 or by email ron@gracehousemn.org or visit our website, www.gracehousemn.org.
