Rock Ridge meet

Pictured from left to right  (back row): Randall Belanger, Lily Stark, Senya Piekarski, Molly Magnuson, Emily Ericson, Sam Dick, Evan Linnell, Jack Sonder, Madelyn Hanson, Aubrey Scharpf, Logan Hoffman, and Paul Serbyn.

Grand Rapids' junior high speakers attended the virtual speech meet hosted by Rock Ridge School on Tuesday, February 16th.  Thirteen schools attended the meet and Grand Rapids came away with first place overall. Rock Ridge awarded individuals ribbons for those who placed in first through third.  They additionally recognized individuals just missing placement with Honorable Mentions.  Individual member placements are as follows:

Honorable mentions in their respective categories were Sam Dick in Creative Expression, Jack Sonder in Extemp Reading, Randall Belanger and Emily Ericson in Informative Speaking, Senya Piekarski and Aubrey Scharpf in Poetry, and Lily Stark in Prose.

Third place in his category was Logan Hoffman in Storytelling.

Taking second place in their categories were Molly Magnuson in Extemp Speaking and Paul Serbyn in Original Oratory.

Sweeping their categories in first place were Evan Linnell in Creative Expression and Madelyn Hanson in Extemp Reading.

Excited by their recent success, many are looking forward to their next virtual meet scheduled for Monday, March 1st, hosted by Blackduck.

