Calling for order and pledging full state support, Governor Walz declared a Peacetime State of Emergency in the City of Minneapolis

 

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Amid unrest in Minneapolis, Governor Tim Walz Wednesday evening declared a Peacetime Emergency in the City of Minneapolis and mobilized the Minnesota National Guard. Pledging full state support, the Governor also directed approximately 150 Minnesota State Patrol troopers to provide support to mitigate unrest.

 

“Minneapolis, it’s time to heal. We must rebuild and recover. Dangerous, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated. The Minnesota National Guard and State Patrol are headed to Minneapolis to help restore order. I remain in close contact with the city and every state resource stands ready to help bring peace,” said Governor Walz.  

 

Citing unlawful and dangerous looting and violence in downtown Minneapolis, the Governor has mobilized the National Guard, including a military police unit, in response to a request from the City of Minneapolis.

 

The Minnesota State Patrol has mobilized approximately 150 troopers—including its Mobile Field Force, Special Response Team, and all available metro area state troopers—in response to rioting in Minneapolis. Troopers will assist Minneapolis Police in dispersing crowds, preventing looting, and making arrests for any violations of law.

