In Itasca County, tourism is a $75 million industry that employs more than 1,200 people. The spin-off economic impact is another $25 million.

Recognizing the significant impact tourism has on the entire state’s economy, Governor Tim Walz announced that his budget recommendations for 2024-2025 will include large investments in the state’s hospitality industries. His budget proposal includes a budget increase of $3,884,000 in FY2024 and $746,000 in FY2025 to maintain the current level of service delivery at Explore Minnesota. Explore Minnesota has not received a base budget increase since FY2014, and Minnesota currently ranks #28 for state tourism marketing budget. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s sales revenue loss is pacing at -4.6%, while the U.S. is experiencing an average growth rate of +0.3%.


