In Itasca County, tourism is a $75 million industry that employs more than 1,200 people. The spin-off economic impact is another $25 million.
Recognizing the significant impact tourism has on the entire state’s economy, Governor Tim Walz announced that his budget recommendations for 2024-2025 will include large investments in the state’s hospitality industries. His budget proposal includes a budget increase of $3,884,000 in FY2024 and $746,000 in FY2025 to maintain the current level of service delivery at Explore Minnesota. Explore Minnesota has not received a base budget increase since FY2014, and Minnesota currently ranks #28 for state tourism marketing budget. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s sales revenue loss is pacing at -4.6%, while the U.S. is experiencing an average growth rate of +0.3%.
This funding will support:
• Advertising, marketing, promotions and public relations, including efforts to attract new and diverse audiences.
• Filling of vacant positions.
• Offsetting of cost increases in technology.
• Market development and international marketing.
• Customer service, publication distribution and operation of welcome centers.
• Co-operative marketing.
• Tourism marketing grants.
There will also be one-time funding of $5,900,000 for FY2024 and $5,900,000 for FY2025 to support initiatives in the new Explore Minnesota Tourism Strategic Plan, including:
GRANTS
• Secure group business.
• Fund DEIA initiatives.
• Support large-scale sporting events and other major events.
GROW MINNESOTA’S VISITOR ECONOMY
• Expansion of targeted consumer travel marketing and diversity marketing.
• Increased funding for domestic and international public relations.
CREATE A WELCOMING EXPERIENCE FOR ALL VISITORS
• Tribal Nations destination development and grant funding.
•Expanded travel information in Spanish, Hmong, Somali and Karen languages.
• Electronic servicing technologies and expanded electronic delivery of materials.
MAXIMIZE PARTNER AND STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT
• Increased industry outreach, prioritizing underserved and diverse communities.
• Expansion of educational opportunities through increased support for the Explore
Minnesota Tourism Conference and tourism industry education library.
• Increased support for Governor’s Opener events.
FOSTER DESTINATION STEWARDSHIP
• Global Sustainable Tourism Council destination assessment.
• Sustainable travel and tourism resource development.
There will also be a one-time $12 million in FY2024 to establish Explore Minnesota for Business, a new division within Explore Minnesota which will support the state’s talent attraction, workforce and economic development efforts:
• Marketing campaigns for talent attraction/migration workforce development, and other economic development programs.
• Marketing of Minnesota as a top market to work, live and play.
• Additional research to ensure marketing effectiveness and to develop new markets for campaign expansion.
In a statement released after the governor’s press conference Friday, Explore Minnesota announced that many tourism programs and new initiatives will rely on getting the budget past the finish line.
One of the most important ways you can support the efforts of Explore Minnesota and travel and
Visit Grand Rapids, is in full support of the governor’s decision to put more funding towards tourism.
“The organization is funded by 34 lodging properties located in the greater Grand Rapids area that collect 3% lodging tax,” said Megan Christianson, the full time contract staff of Visit Grand Rapids. “They include: Hotels/Motels, Bed & Breakfasts, Air B&Bs, Resorts, and Vacation Rentals.”
According to Christianson, Visit Grand Rapids members vote each quarter on the focus of seasonal marketing. The annual marketing efforts consist of digital marketing (80%) and traditional marketing (20%). Digital marketing consists of pay per click, paid adwords, content marketing, social media, programmatic marketing, digital display, streaming video, and strong Search Engine Optimization/Marketing. The traditional marketing consists of: print ads, EMT marketing coops, and radio ads. Short term lodging properties can be a part of Visit Grand Rapids by collecting 3% lodging tax on their night-by-night rentals that are less than 30 day contracts. This allows the property to be a part of the Visit Grand Rapids marketing and promotion which gives them several opportunities to help expand their market reach to prospective customers. For more information, check out www.visitgrandrapids.com.
Christianson said Visit Grand Rapids supports the Governor’s proposal as it “would increase marketing, cooperative advertising and marketing grant opportunities for all destination marketing organizations/visitor bureaus in greater Minnesota.”
In greater Minnesota, small destination marketing organizations and visitor bureaus like Visit Grand Rapids are able to piggy-back on Explore Minnesota Tourism to make a bigger splash with marketing because consumers are familiar with state of Minnesota marketing, explained Christianson. “Visit Grand Rapids utilizes the marketing cooperative advertising and marketing grants each year; we also rely on the tourism education and market data to form our annual marketing strategy.”
Over the past eleven years, Christianson has been working with statewide tourism partners and legislators to get the small increases.
“This increase would be a historic tourism economic impact opportunity for the entire state to benefit,” she added. “Tourism is BIG business in Itasca County!”
