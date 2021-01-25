Governor honors Education Support Professionals

The work of paraprofessionals is vital to students
Grand Rapids, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed January 25-29, 2021 Paraprofessional Recognition Week and ISD 318 wants to join in honoring the vital work that ESPs provide to students every day.
“ESPs in our district serve so many roles supporting students in the classroom, in the lunchroom, on the playground, before and after school, and on our buses,” said ISD 318 Superintendent Matt Grose. “They have a positive impact on students from Kindergarten through 12th grade. In a year like no other, our ESPs have risen to the challenge and put students first.”
There are over 20,000 paraprofessionals ensuring student success in Minnesota and 140 serving students in ISD 318. During the pandemic, ESPs at ISD 318 have helped deliver meals, provided childcare to emergency workers, volunteered at the food bank, and helped to safeguard our students so that no one slips through the cracks.
“Our Kindergarten paras have been an amazing team and support to us,” said West Rapids Kindergarten Teacher Krista Sjostrand. “They have been willing to change plans and go with the flow which makes each of our learning models look like a well-oiled machine. Our kinders have so much fun learning with them, which allows us to focus on academic progress. We couldn’t do it without them.”
More information about becoming an ESP or filling in as a Guest ESP is available on the school district website at www.isd318.org/humanresources.
