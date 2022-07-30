Goodwin sculpture to be completed this week

From left, Patrick Warren, Duane Goodwin and Nate Yost in front of the sculpture they have been working on for the past two months at the Mississippi River Park. The sculpture is set to be completed this week and a celebration will be held on Indigenous People’s Day on Oct. 10.
After two months of carving, grinding and sanding, artist Duane Goodwin is wrapping up work on the large sculpture he started at the beginning of June after he was contracted by the Grand Rapids Arts and Culture Commission. The sculpture is located at the Mississippi River Park in Grand Rapids, at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue and River Road. Made of limestone and weighing nine tons, the sculpture is of a native woman holding a dish as an offering to the river on top of a square base with fish commonly found in the Mississippi River.
Goodwin has been working rain or shine over the past two months with his nephews—Nate Yost and Patrick Warren—to complete the piece. All of the fine detail work was done by Goodwin himself, with just the face taking 10 days to complete.
“You have to be so careful to not take too much off,” Goodwin explained.
Goodwin was on the last step of sanding this Tuesday and expected to wrap everything up before the end of the week. After this, landscaping will be done around the area and Goodwin will also be carving a bench to go near the sculpture.
“I feel good. It’s been a nice time, but it’s time to go home,” said Goodwin.
Goodwin and his nephews have faced a few challenges throughout the project. The piece was vandalized as someone threw large rocks at it leaving behind some small to medium sized dents. Fortunately, Goodwin said they are able to patch the dents so they aren’t as noticeable. There is now a 24-hour surveillance camera at the site. They’ve also had to work through rainy weather, with their 12 by 20 foot tent being damaged by one of the storms that came through the area. Luckily, they were able to salvage what was left of it and continue using it.
On the other side of the coin, Goodwin said many curious people stop by while they are working to say hello and see how the project is coming along.
“Some of them have been watching it from the start,” said Goodwin. “They are really amazed to see what came from it.”
Once the sculpture is complete, Goodwin plans to take some time off to go camping in Voyageurs National Park. He said he is looking forward to relaxing and picking some blueberries.
An official event celebrating the completion of the project will take place this Oct. 10 on National Indigenous People’s Day.
