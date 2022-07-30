Goodwin sculpture to be completed this week

Photo by Emily Carlson

From left, Patrick Warren, Duane Goodwin and Nate Yost in front of the sculpture they have been working on for the past two months at the Mississippi River Park. The sculpture is set to be completed this week and a celebration will be held on Indigenous People’s Day on Oct. 10.

After two months of carving, grinding and sanding, artist Duane Goodwin is wrapping up work on the large sculpture he started at the beginning of June after he was contracted by the Grand Rapids Arts and Culture Commission. The sculpture is located at the Mississippi River Park in Grand Rapids, at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue and River Road. Made of limestone and weighing nine tons, the sculpture is of a native woman holding a dish as an offering to the river on top of a square base with fish commonly found in the Mississippi River. 

Goodwin has been working rain or shine over the past two months with his nephews—Nate Yost and Patrick Warren—to complete the piece. All of the fine detail work was done by Goodwin himself, with just the face taking 10 days to complete. 

