Goodwin begins sculpture along river downtown Grand Rapids

Minnesota artist Duane Goodwin, who often goes by the nickname Dewey, has begun work on a large sculpture in Grand Rapids which seeks to honor the culture of Indigenous Peoples and the land.
Goodwin was first contracted by the Grand Rapids Arts and Culture Commission back in 2020 when he responded to their call for artists. The commission was seeking artists for a sculpture to be placed at the Mississippi River Park located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Pokegama Avenue and River Road. Specifically, the commission was looking for a sculpture with a focus on Indigenous Peoples and lands as Grand Rapids is just east of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe reservation.
“The commission believes that history and public art could amplify and highlight the culture, voices, and stories of Native Americans including tribal citizens – past, present, and future,” the official Call for Artists stated. “Additionally, that Indigenous artists should lead public art projects throughout the city. Many signs around town have Anishinaabe language on them, and projects such as this will continue to strengthen the connections between citizens of Grand Rapids and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. This Request for Qualifications is for the one sculpture project related to the concept of Indigenous Peoples and Lands.”
The Request for Qualifications was announced in February 2020 with the final contract with Goodwin being approved in August 2020. However, Goodwin was not able to start the project right away due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other personal health complications. But after a long two years, Goodwin finally was able to begin working on the sculpture on June 1, 2022.
The site where the sculpture will stand was first blessed by Elder of the Leech Lake Band Paul Day before the work began. Goodwin and two of his nephews will be working on the piece this summer and expect to have it completed sometime in July. The final sculpture will consist of two parts. A square base with outlines of fish commonly found in the Mississippi River such as bass, walleye, sturgeon and bullhead. On top of the base will be the carving of a native woman holding a dish as an offering to the river.
City Administrator Tom Pagel explained how the commission was able to understand Goodwin’s vision through the smaller models he brought to his interview.
“The Arts and Culture Commission selected Duane because his concept/proposal fit great with the theme, ‘Indigenous Peoples and Lands Sculpture,’” Pagel said.
Goodwin began sculpting in 1969. He currently lives in Bemidji but is originally from the White Earth Reservation. Although he has worked on large sculptures such as this one before, he said there are some nerves that come along with it. But he expects those to fade away as they progress with carving the piece. Goodwin’s nephews will assist him with some of the project, but he will be doing the important fine detail work of the piece. The stone he is carving is limestone from Winona, Minn., and weighs nine tons in total. Goodwin explained that it is a tough rock to carve into, but it is strong enough to handle the harsh weather conditions Minnesota can have.
“It’s truly a Minnesota project,” Goodwin shared.
Take a walk down by the river this summer to see Goodwin’s progress on the carving. To learn more about Goodwin and his art, visit https://www.deweygoodwin.com/.
