Golden girls come to Grand Rapids

The Reif is excited to bring “That Golden Girls Show!” to Grand Rapids.
Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down.
The 1980s famed NBC sitcom classic The Golden Girls is now back as an Off-Broadway puppet parody, featuring our four favorite unexpectedly saucy single ladies living out their golden years together in Miami, just as potty-mouthed and feisty as always. “Pull up a chair to the kitchen table” as Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia hit The Reif stage in puppet form in That Golden Girls Show! on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m.
That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody is the ultimate Golden Girls experience, which parodies classic show scenarios with new razor-sharp gags and put-downs. From Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose’s tales from St. Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life. Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.
The production excels at bringing the pop culture classic into the 21st century in a fresh and modern way while remaining daring and familiar. The show is funny, heart-warming, and nostalgic all at once and feels like the right medium to revisit the iconic characters.
The cast includes, Erin Ulman as Blanche, Ashely Brooke as Sophia, Luke Dombroski as Dorothy, and Colleen Welsh as Rose. Direction by Michael Hull, Written by Doug Kmiotek, Puppets by Rockefeller Productions, David Goldstein (Set & Lighting Design), David Ferdinand (Sound Design), Jessica Haff (Puppet Supervisor), PRF Productions/Peter Feuchtwanger (Production Supervisor), Mason Hughes (Production Stage Manager), Peter Brown (Assistant Stage Manager), ABM Agency/Amanda Bohan (Marketing Director), Krista Robbins (Company Manager), General Management by Theater Mogul/Jill Bowman, Exclusive Tour Direction by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals/Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland, Co-created by Thomas Duncan-Watt, Originally created and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller. Production by Shady Pines Entertainment
That Golden Girls Show! on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. at The Reif.
Tickets can be purchased in person at 720 NW Conifer Drive, Grand Rapids, by phone at 218-327-5780, or online at thereif.org. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets online and save 10%: use code GROUP10. The show is sponsored by Paul Bunyan Communications. Masks are required to be worn by all patrons while in the venue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.