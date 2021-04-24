Minnesota’s own Jeff Dayton to play the Reif Center May 8
The legacy of Country music legend Glen Campbell lives on Saturday, May 8 at the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids, as the Reif Arts Council presents Salute to Glen Campbell featuring Minnesota’s own Jeff Dayton.
Dayton's career is a success story built on hard work, faith and professionalism. From his 15 years as bandleader and guitarist with the Hall of Fame legend who was Campbell, to his tours on guitar with Lee Greenwood and megastar Kenny Chesney, Dayton has kept the same upbeat gratitude and energy he's had since his early days in club bands.
“Welcoming Jeff Dayton to the Reif is such an honor for us considering the large country music base in northern Minnesota,” said Reif Arts Council marketing director Paul M. Gregersen. “It’s not often you come across an artist that match the credentials he owns. The fact he grew up in Minnesota is icing on the cake.”
Dayton has played shows on guitar with Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, Tanya Tucker, Toby Keith, Buck Owens and Bo Diddley to name a few of the greats.
He was born and raised in rural Minnesota and grew up influenced by his mom's diverse record collection of Johnny Cash, Roger Miller, Kingston Trio plus, Dixieland, Caribbean and calypso styles. It wasn't long before he discovered his own love for guitar greats Eric Clapton, Jerry Reed, Jimi Hendrix and naturally, Glen Campbell. Not to mention bands like the Byrds, Moody Blues and Allman Brothers. He still credits his Twin Cities time working with Dizzy Gillespie, Thad Jones and sidemen from Bob Dylan and Prince for giving him a deep sense of the value of "the groove."
After his Minneapolis and St. Paul tenure, Dayton moved to Arizona to commence his Jeff Dayton Band years where he built a major following, had a regional #1 hit, a Best of The Decade's Award and opened shows for dozens of major tours that went thru Phoenix. It was at one of those shows with Merle Haggard, the Judds and Alabama that he met Glen Campbell who had been listening to his band's set.
The following night, Dayton was playing a Jack Nicklaus grand opening and there was Campbell again. After an impromptu jam session that delighted the crowd, Dayton got the phone call that would change his career forever. A call to Nashville to work with Campbell.
Dayton moved to Nashville in 2000 and began writing with the cream of Music City's phenomenal creative community. He's had songs recorded by George Strait, Doug Stone, Sarah Darling and used on "The Voice" and "Hawaii Five-O."
“Jeff’s story is absolutely remarkable,” Gregersen said. “So many folks move to Nashville to make it big. Quite honestly, very few make it. He’s is one of a kind.”
Before he knew it, Dayton had spent a decade-plus as bandleader and guitarist with Campbell. Years that were filled with shows, adventures and stories as they traveled and recorded together.
Campbell remains one of America’s best-loved and most-respected country/pop artists of all time, and since his Alzheimer’s battle and passing, there’s been a demand for his music to still be heard.
Dayton received so many requests for a show of Glen Campbell's music that he launched Salute to Glen Campbell, an intimate, upbeat presentation of his hits and the first-person stories of their years together.
Two concerts will be held in the Wilcox Theater at the Reif, one at 4 p.m. and the second at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 8. Socially distanced in-person and virtual ticket options are available from the Reif Box office (218) 327-5780 between the hours of Noon and 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The box office is currently closed to foot traffic. For more information, visit reifcenter.org. The performance is made possible by Dr. Lee D. Jess D.D.S. General Dentistry.
