Giving is more impactful than ever

The past year presented many challenges to individuals and businesses, as well as nonprofit organizations that rely on donations and grants to survive. Therefore, when nonprofit organizations receive much-needed donations they breathe a sigh of relief.
After receiving a donation from the Wilcox Family, Reif Executive Director, Shantel Dow, says, “It has been such an interesting year with the Reif Arts Council having to cancel or re-schedule over sixty national touring shows, rely on virtual lessons for Reif Dance and Reif Theater Arts, and become innovative and gutsy to try new ways to fulfill our mission and obligation to the greater Grand Rapids community. We have been humbled by the support and generosity of our patrons and supporters, especially during the pandemic. I teared-up when Noah Wilcox called me to give me the news of this generous Wilcox Family donation through the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation. We could not continue being a pillar of our community without gifts such as this donation from the Wilcox family.”
Susan Lynch, Executive Director of the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, states, “Donations to the Community Foundation Fund to support operations is not something everyone would think to contribute to, but it is incredibly important for the sustainability of the Foundation. Every donation is truly needed and appreciated. The Wilcox’s have been wonderful supporters of the Foundation, both in donations and volunteerism; Noah is a past board member and Julie is a current board member.”
The Wilcox Family have been long-time supporters of both the Reif Center and the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, and states, “We are so glad to be able to support the arts through this donation to The Reif during a time when they are struggling to deliver the culture that is so vital to our area, and are just thrilled as a family to continue to support the operations of GRACF that does such important work all through the region for so many.”
The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years to make our Greater Itasca Area – and the world – a better place to live and work. If you would like to discuss your charitable intentions, please call us at (218) 999-9100.
