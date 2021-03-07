GigaZone Gaming Championship 5 returns online three consecutive weekends starting April 10

We are excited to announce that the 5th GigaZone Gaming Championship will be held online three consecutive weekends starting April 10! Attached is a press release about the event and also a couple of graphics for you to use as you see fit.
The first GigaZone Gaming Championship was held November 12, 2016 at the Sanford Center with over 1,000 in attendance. It has grown each year and at the most recent event, GigaZone Gaming Championship 4 on November 2, 2019, over 4,000 came out.
The event this time will be held all online and will feature a different gaming tournament each weekend, Cosplay contest, and door prizes with over $5,000 in cash and prizes to be given away. It is free to play or watch and open to all within the 218 area code. Tournament registration is now open at www.gigazonegaming.com
