Gifts of ‘simple pleasures’: Grand Rapids VFW Auxiliary donates to Veterans Home

The VFW Post 1720 Auxiliary of Grand Rapids donated items from its Care Package Drive to the Minnesota Veterans Home in Silver Bay on Monday.
Loretta Somers and Jeannie Grover of the VFW Post 1720 Auxiliary delivered more than 10 boxes of donated goods, which included toiletries, arts and craft materials, stationary, non-perishable food, and more. The Care Package Drive also collected more than $1,000 worth of monetary donations and gift cards.
“It went very well,” Somers said. “We filled a large SUV with all the items that were donated to the Veterans Home.”
Public Relations Director Randall Walz of the Minnesota Veterans Home received the delivery as the Auxiliary team reached Silver Bay. Walz spent much of Tuesday morning sorting through the donations. He said they received a wide-variety of items that help brighten the day for the veterans who live in the Silver Bay home.
“It was an incredible drop off,” Walz said. “We got everything we asked for and more.”
Donations included puzzles, cards, a multitude of snacks, and gift cards for restaurants, retailers, and online stores. The donated items give residents a larger selection of amenities and treats. Popcorn is a popular snack in the memory care unit. During games of BINGO, the stakes are raised as the more unique treats are given out as prizes.
Since the donations come from multiple sources, they often receive interesting items and brands that the Veterans Home doesn’t typically provide to its residents. Walz said the residents appreciate the extra variety of items, even with simple items.
“It’s always nice to have something on hand. Socks and other practical items are easy to overlook, but they’re always appreciated,” Walz said. “It’s the simple pleasures of life.”
Somers also thanked the local businesses that provided donation drop-off locations and shared the event on their social media pages. Although the Care Package Drive finished on Nov. 11, the VFW Auxiliary is continually working on other volunteer opportunities.
“Our Auxiliary works on many local projects throughout the year. Our most popular being the Buddy Poppy Days,” Somers said. “As a newly organized chapter our goal as members is to support and educate our community of veterans and their families.”
Up next, the Auxiliary unit will be assisting with the Community Children’s Christmas Party on Dec. 11 at the Cohasset Community Center. They are working alongside the VFW, Eagles, Moose, DAV, and American Legion to organize the event, which generally hosts between 250-300 children.
For more information about becoming a member or volunteering with the VFW Auxiliary, contact Somers at (218) 256-1076 or email lorettasomers@gmail.com.
The Minnesota Veterans Home in Silver Bay overlooks Lake Superior and has four distinct neighborhood living spaces for residents. Each residence includes a living room, dining room, and kitchen with all the comforts of a single-family home. Meals are fit and activities are offered to fit each of the resident’s individual preferences.
For more information about donating to Minnesota Veterans Homes, visit their website at https://mn.gov/mdva/homes or contact Joyce Scott at (218) 353-8704 or joyce.scott@state.mn.us
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.